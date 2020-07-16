OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 168/2020 issued on 16 July 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repairs and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.