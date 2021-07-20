OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 167/2021 issued on 20 July 2021

KYIV 20 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 86 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 275 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded four ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw recent damage to two apartments, of which one inhabited, in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.