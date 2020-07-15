OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 167/2020 issued on 15 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the repairs and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.