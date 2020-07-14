OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 166/2020 issued on 14 July 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw damage to a civilian property in Donetsk city’s Kuibyshevskyi district.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It saw people in the evening and night hours within former positions inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted vehicles driving at night on an unpaved road near non-government-controlled Manych, in border areas where there are no crossing facilities.