Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 165/2021 issued on 17 July 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 286 ceasefire violations, including 36 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 115 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 53 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 95 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM saw recent damage to a civilian property and to a power transformer, as well as recent craters, in government-controlled Taramchuk, Donetsk region, and recent damage to a tractor in non-government-controlled Molodizhne, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.