Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 165/2020 issued on 13 July 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 10 and 11 July, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
- Between the evenings of 11 and 12 July, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in - Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying near Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*