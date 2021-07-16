Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 164/2021 issued on 16 July 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 115 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 364 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 95 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 608 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded one explosion inside the area near Zolote and multiple ceasefire violations close to it.
- The Mission saw a multiple launch rocket system in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region.
- The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM observed a gathering in Kyiv.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region, of which two in southern Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point outside of government control in Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*