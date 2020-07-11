Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 164/2020 issued on 11 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
  • The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.
  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure as well as demining activities.
  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

