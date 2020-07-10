OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 163/2020 issued on 10 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted damage to civilian infrastructure near Horlivka.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.