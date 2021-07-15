OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 162/2021 issued on 14 July 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 395 ceasefire violations, including 46 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 104 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 99 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 104 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded a ceasefire violation near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) during the transfer of DFS workers between Yasynuvata and the station.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM monitored two crossing points on the border with Belarus and saw that they were open, with traffic entering and exiting Ukraine at one of them.

The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations, including three in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*