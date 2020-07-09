OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 162/2020 issued on 9 July 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM followed up on reports of a woman who died as a result of shrapnel injuries in Zhovanka, a government-controlled area of Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske during night hours and recorded a ceasefire violation inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and non-government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.