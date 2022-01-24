OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 16/2022 issued on 24 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 21 and 23 January, the SMM recorded 132 ceasefire violations, including 19 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 75 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 21 and 23 January, the Mission recorded 191 ceasefire violations, including 34 explosions, 45 of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 156 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The SMM observed gatherings in Lviv and Kherson.