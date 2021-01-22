Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 16/2021 issued on 22 January 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 39 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, as in the previous reporting period.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people inside the area near Petrivske during daytime.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable assessment and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at two entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.