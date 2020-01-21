OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 16/2020 issued on 21 January 2020
Summary
Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
A man was injured by an explosive device in non-government-controlled Zhovte.
The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.
It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of as well as repairs and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.