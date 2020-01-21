OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 16/2020 issued on 21 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

A man was injured by an explosive device in non-government-controlled Zhovte.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.

It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of as well as repairs and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.