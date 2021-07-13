OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 161/2021 issued on 13 July 2021

KYIV 13 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 12 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 104 ceasefire violations, including 29 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 218 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 104 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 26 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a man injured by shrapnel in non-government-controlled Zolote 5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near government-controlled Trokhizbenka and near non-government-controlled Kadiivka, Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control and monitored border areas outside government control, all in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored two crossing points on the border with Belarus and saw that they were open, with traffic entering and exiting Ukraine.