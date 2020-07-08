OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 161/2020 issued on 8 July 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying close to and over the areas close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM followed up on reports of shelling in Horlivka, and its mini-UAVs spotted recent craters near Spartak and Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during night hours and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and nongovernment-controlled areas at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints along the contact line. At a temporary checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, the SMM observed long waiting hours and poor conditions for about 200 pedestrians queuing to travel towards government-controlled areas.