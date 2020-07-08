Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 161/2020 issued on 8 July 2020

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying close to and over the areas close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of shelling in Horlivka, and its mini-UAVs spotted recent craters near Spartak and Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during night hours and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and nongovernment-controlled areas at entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints along the contact line. At a temporary checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, the SMM observed long waiting hours and poor conditions for about 200 pedestrians queuing to travel towards government-controlled areas.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

