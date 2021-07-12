OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 160/2021 issued on 12 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 9 and 11 July, the Mission recorded 335 ceasefire violations, including 28 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 9 and 11 July, the SMM recorded 56 ceasefire violations, including 25 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a man who died due to shelling in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The SMM observed damage to a civilian property in non-government-controlled Yasne, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the checkpoint of the armed formations south of Stanytsia Luhanska bridge the SMM saw three people receive medical attention while queuing. The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region and monitored a railway station and border areas outside government control in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.