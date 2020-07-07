OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 160/2020 issued on 7 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during night hours.

The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and non-government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.