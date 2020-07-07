Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 160/2020 issued on 7 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during night hours.

  • The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and non-government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

