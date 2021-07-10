Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 159/2021 issued on 10 July 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 15 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 86 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 53 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 43 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission saw damage due to small-arms fire to an inhabited apartment building in non-government-controlled Zolote 5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*