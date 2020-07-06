OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 159/2020 issued on 6 July 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 3 and 4 July, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 4 and 5 July, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM saw damage caused by shelling and gunfire to civilian properties in nongovernment-controlled Vesele and government-controlled Novoluhanske, both in Donetsk region.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*

• The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote during morning hours and Petrivske during evening hours.

• The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and nongovernment-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

• An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle crashed near non-government-controlled Molodizhne after it had experienced signal interference.*