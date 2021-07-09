Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 158/2021 issued on 9 July 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 86 ceasefire violations, including 81 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 75 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 43 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission saw recent craters near and damage to inhabited houses in government-controlled Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Novoluhanske, Donetsk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Novoazovsk, southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs also again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

