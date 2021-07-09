OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 158/2021 issued on 9 July 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 86 ceasefire violations, including 81 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 75 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 43 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission saw recent craters near and damage to inhabited houses in government-controlled Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Novoluhanske, Donetsk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.