OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 158/2020 issued on 4 July 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed recent impact craters in Kruta Balka and damage to residential buildings in Yasynuvata.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas:It observed people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during evening hours.

The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and nongovernment-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.