Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 158/2020 issued on 4 July 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM observed recent impact craters in Kruta Balka and damage to residential buildings in Yasynuvata.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas:It observed people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during evening hours.

  • The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and nongovernment-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

Related Content