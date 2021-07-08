OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 157/2021 issued on 8 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 75 ceasefire violations, including 63 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 136 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 328 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM lost spatial control of a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Pionerske, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region where it observed no change in the security situation.