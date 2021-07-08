Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 157/2021 issued on 8 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 75 ceasefire violations, including 63 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 136 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 328 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM lost spatial control of a mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Pionerske, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited two border crossing points and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region where it observed no change in the security situation.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region: at a permanent storage site and a heavy weapons holding area, and near Vilkhivka, where the SMM landed its UAV after a member of the armed formations threatened to shoot it down. Its UAVs also again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.

