Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 157/2020 issued on 3 July 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagements area near Zolote and Petrivske during evening hours; and recorded a ceasefire violation inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and non- government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as to travel towards non-government-controlled areas at the checkpoint of the armed formations near the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

Related Content