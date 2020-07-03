OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 157/2020 issued on 3 July 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagements area near Zolote and Petrivske during evening hours; and recorded a ceasefire violation inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and non- government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as to travel towards non-government-controlled areas at the checkpoint of the armed formations near the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.