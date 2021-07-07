Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 156/2021 issued on 7 July 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 136 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 328 ceasefire violations, including 161 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 220 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited border crossing points and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two heavy weapons holding areas in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and a railway station near a border crossing point outside government control in Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.

Related Content