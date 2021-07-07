OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 156/2021 issued on 7 July 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 136 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 328 ceasefire violations, including 161 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 220 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited border crossing points and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.