Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 156/2020 issued on 2 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission saw damage to the SMM cameras near the Oktiabr mine caused by the detonation of an undetermined projectile.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside former positions of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Zolote and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and non-government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as to travel towards government-controlled areas at the checkpoint of the armed formations near Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near Krasnohorivka, where a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel had his rifle pointed at the SMM.*

