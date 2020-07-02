Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 156/2020 issued on 2 July 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 July 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
The Mission saw damage to the SMM cameras near the Oktiabr mine caused by the detonation of an undetermined projectile.
Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside former positions of the armed formations inside the disengagement area near Zolote and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
The SMM saw civilians queuing to travel towards government- and non-government-controlled areas at the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska, as well as to travel towards government-controlled areas at the checkpoint of the armed formations near Stanytsia Luhanska bridge.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near Krasnohorivka, where a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel had his rifle pointed at the SMM.*