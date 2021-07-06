Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 155/2021 issued on 6 July 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 27 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 204 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 220 ceasefire violations, including 101 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Tavrycheske, Donetsk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored border areas outside government control in Luhansk region and observed no change in the security situation.

  • On 4 July, the SMM monitored a crossing point on the border with Belarus and saw it was open with traffic entering and exiting Ukraine.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske) in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.

