OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 155/2021 issued on 6 July 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 27 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 204 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 220 ceasefire violations, including 101 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Tavrycheske, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored border areas outside government control in Luhansk region and observed no change in the security situation.

On 4 July, the SMM monitored a crossing point on the border with Belarus and saw it was open with traffic entering and exiting Ukraine.