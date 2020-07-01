Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 155/2020 issued on 1 July 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside former positions of the armed formations and an extension to a trench inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as demining activities.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.
