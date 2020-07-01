OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 155/2020 issued on 1 July 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside former positions of the armed formations and an extension to a trench inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as demining activities.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

