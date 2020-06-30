OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 154/2020 issued on 30 June 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

• The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. It spotted a person on the eastern edge of the disengagement area near Zolote during evening hours.

• The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-governmentcontrolled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as demining activities.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*