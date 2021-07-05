Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 153/2021 issued on 5 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 2 and 4 July, the SMM recorded 261 ceasefire violations, including 58 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 164 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 2 and 4 July, the Mission recorded 78 ceasefire violations, including 37 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 52 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

