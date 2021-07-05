OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 153/2021 issued on 5 July 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 2 and 4 July, the SMM recorded 261 ceasefire violations, including 58 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 164 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 2 and 4 July, the Mission recorded 78 ceasefire violations, including 37 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 52 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.