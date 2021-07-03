Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 153/2021 issued on 3 July 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 164 ceasefire violations, including 136 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 927 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 52 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 111 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region.
- The SMM’s camera at the Oktiabr mine near non-government-controlled Donetsk city was damaged due to gunfire.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in Olenivka, Donetsk region and in Chornukhyne, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.