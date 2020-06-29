OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 153/2020 issued on 29 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 26 and 27 June, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 27 and 28 June, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw shrapnel damage to a functional school in Donetsk city.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: it observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska and saw civilians travelling towards government-controlled areas through the EECP near Novotroitske and the checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka.

The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including close to a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.

