Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 153/2020 issued on 29 June 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 26 and 27 June, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 27 and 28 June, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw shrapnel damage to a functional school in Donetsk city.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: it observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) in Stanytsia Luhanska and saw civilians travelling towards government-controlled areas through the EECP near Novotroitske and the checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including close to a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.
Contacts
Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
Chief of Press and Public Information Unit
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org
Iryna Korobko
National Media Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org