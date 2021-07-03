Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 152/2021 issued on 2 July 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 July 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 927 ceasefire violations, including 40 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 78 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 111 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 84 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to small-arms fire near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, and three men injured due to the detonation of explosive objects near Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region and observed no change in the security situation.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.