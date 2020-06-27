OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 152/2020 issued on 27 June 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske during evening hours.

It recorded weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-governmentcontrolled areas through entry-exit checkpoints near Novotroitske, Donetsk region and in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. Some civilians told the Mission of the challenges they face when attempting to cross.