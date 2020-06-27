Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 152/2020 issued on 27 June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske; it spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske during evening hours.

  • It recorded weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-governmentcontrolled areas through entry-exit checkpoints near Novotroitske, Donetsk region and in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region. Some civilians told the Mission of the challenges they face when attempting to cross.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

Related Content