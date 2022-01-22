Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 15/2022 issued on 22 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 75 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 152 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 156 ceasefire violations, including 50 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 268 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

  • The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited two border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations near Yasynuvata and Kreminets, Donetsk region.*

Related Content