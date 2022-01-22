OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 15/2022 issued on 22 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 75 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 152 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 156 ceasefire violations, including 50 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 268 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.