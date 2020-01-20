OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 15/2020 issued on 20 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 17 and 18 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 18 and 19 January, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM followed up on reports that a man had been injured by an explosive device near government-controlled Vozdvyzhenka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled and government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, including in residential areas.

It saw anti-tank mines in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, some for the first time, as well as unexploded ordnance near government-controlled Lebedynske.

It observed a gathering related to a commemoration event in Kyiv.