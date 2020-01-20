20 Jan 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 15/2020 issued on 20 January 2020

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 17 and 18 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Between the evenings of 18 and 19 January, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • The SMM followed up on reports that a man had been injured by an explosive device near government-controlled Vozdvyzhenka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled and government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, including in residential areas.

  • It saw anti-tank mines in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, some for the first time, as well as unexploded ordnance near government-controlled Lebedynske.

  • It observed a gathering related to a commemoration event in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and near border areas outside of government control.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.