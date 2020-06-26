OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 151/2020 issued on 26 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man who died from shrapnel injuries on 22 June in Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas trough the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) near Novotroitske, Donetsk region and the EECP in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.

-The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*