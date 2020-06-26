Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 151/2020 issued on 26 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man who died from shrapnel injuries on 22 June in Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas trough the entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) near Novotroitske, Donetsk region and the EECP in Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.

-The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

