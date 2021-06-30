Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 150/2021 issued on 30 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 90 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 394 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 135 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 48 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv related to accountability for alleged activities of foreign nationals in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

