OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 150/2021 issued on 30 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 90 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 394 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 135 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 48 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv related to accountability for alleged activities of foreign nationals in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.