Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 150/2020 issued on 25 June 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission observed damage to civilian properties in Avdiivka.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.* - The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people near former military and military-type positions inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-governmentcontrolled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • It observed military-style parades in non-government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk cities, including with weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at border crossing points near non-government-controlled Izvaryne and Sievernyi, Luhansk region.*

Related Content