OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 150/2020 issued on 25 June 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed damage to civilian properties in Avdiivka.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.* - The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people near former military and military-type positions inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-governmentcontrolled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.

It observed military-style parades in non-government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk cities, including with weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines.