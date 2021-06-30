OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 149/2021 issued on 29 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 28 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 394 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 48 ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 46 ceasefire violations in the region.

People assessed as probable members of the armed formations displayed aggressive behaviour towards the SMM near Petrivske, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. A mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske during daytime.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.