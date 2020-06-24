Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 149/2020 issued on 24 June 2020

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM found its camera near Shyrokyne destroyed and the camera mast damaged, assessed as caused by a round from an undetermined weapon.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, as well asdemining activities.

  • The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint near Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

