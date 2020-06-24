OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 149/2020 issued on 24 June 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations both in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM found its camera near Shyrokyne destroyed and the camera mast damaged, assessed as caused by a round from an undetermined weapon.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, as well asdemining activities.

The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint near Stanytsia Luhanska.