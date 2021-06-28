OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 147/2021 issued on 29 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evening of 25 and 27 June, the SMM recorded 73 ceasefire violations, including 26 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 83 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evening of 25 and 27 June, the Mission recorded 81 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region. It monitored a gathering at a checkpoint near Chonhar.