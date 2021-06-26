Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 147/2021 issued on 26 June 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 83 ceasefire violations, including 59 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 363 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 1,491 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It again recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote and inside and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM followed up on reports of an attack on a journalist in Ivano-Frankivsk.
- The SMM monitored a gathering in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at five checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference and a long-range UAV flight was cancelled due to dual GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by jamming, near its base in Stepanivka *