Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 147/2020 issued on 22 June 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 19 and 20 June, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, between the evenings of 20 and 21 June, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The Mission continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and near Petrivske, and continued to observe anti-tank mines inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as demining activities.
- The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka, Luhansk region.*