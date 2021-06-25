OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 146/2021 issued on 25 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 363 ceasefire violations, including 122 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 179 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 1,491 ceasefire violations, including 253 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 71 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to the detonation of an explosive object in Alchevsk, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded a high number of ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote, and some inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

In the past weeks, the SMM spotted minor earthworks near a trench in a governmentcontrolled area and extensions to existing trenches in non-government-controlled areas, all in Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.