Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 146/2021 issued on 25 June 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 363 ceasefire violations, including 122 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 179 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 1,491 ceasefire violations, including 253 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 71 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to the detonation of an explosive object in Alchevsk, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded a high number of ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote, and some inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • In the past weeks, the SMM spotted minor earthworks near a trench in a governmentcontrolled area and extensions to existing trenches in non-government-controlled areas, all in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Bessarabka, in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

