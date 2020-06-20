OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 146/2020 issued on 20 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas. An SMM miniunmanned aerial vehicle spotted construction materials inside the disengagement area near a checkpoint of the armed formations south of the Stanytsia Luhanska bridge. The Mission recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure as well as demining activities.

• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.