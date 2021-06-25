Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 145/2021 issued on 24 June 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 179 ceasefire violations, including 115 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 77 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 71 ceasefire violations, including 26 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 89 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations near the disengagement area near Zolote and inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.