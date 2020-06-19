OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 145/2020 issued on 19 June 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 June 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of two civilians injured due to shelling in Horlivka and Avdiivka.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: It saw for the first time anti-tank mines north of the village of Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station. The SMM saw civilians travelling towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.