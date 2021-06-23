Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 144/2021 issued on 23 June 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 June 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 77 ceasefire violations, including 36 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 254 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 89 ceasefire violations, including 24 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Kalynove-Borshchuvate, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Novoazovsk and Siedove, in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.