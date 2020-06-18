Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 144/2020 issued on 18 June 2020
Attachments
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*
- The SMM continued monitoring all three disengagement areas: it observed people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure, as well as the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The SMM saw civilians crossing the contact line towards government- and non-government-controlled areas through the entry-exit checkpoint in Stanytsia Luhanska.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.*